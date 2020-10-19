Science

Asteroid on path to buzz the Earth day before election

By ABC7.com staff
Because there hasn't been enough drama in 2020: Now an asteroid is on path to take a close flyby near Earth - the day before the election.

The asteroid known as 2018 VP1 is about the size of a refrigerator and its hurtling toward Earth at speeds over 24,000 mph. It will come closest to the planet on Nov. 2.

Scientists estimate there is a less than 1% chance it would actually strike the planet - and if it did, it would likely burn up in the atmosphere and not cause significant damage on the surface.

"It may buzz-cut Earth on Nov 2, the day before the Presidential Election," tweeted astronomer Neil deGrasse Tyson.

"It's not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won't be the fault of the Universe."

