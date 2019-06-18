Science

Medical milestone: Baby born from deceased donor's transplanted womb for first time in US

This June 18, 2019 photo provided by the Cleveland Clinic shows the newborn girl born from a woman who received the hospital's first uterus transplant. (Stephen Travarca/Cleveland Clinic via AP)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Clinic says it has delivered the first baby in North America after a womb transplant from a dead donor.

Uterine transplants have enabled more than a dozen women to give birth, usually with wombs donated from a living donor such as a friend or relative. In December, doctors in Brazil reported the world's first birth using a deceased donor's womb.

These transplants were pioneered by a Swedish doctor who did the first successful one five years ago.

The uterus was transplanted in late 2017. In late 2018, the mother became pregnant through in vitro fertilization.

"We couldn't have asked for a better outcome. Everything went wonderfully with the delivery; the mother and baby girl are doing great," said Uma Perni, M.D., Cleveland Clinic maternal fetal medicine specialist. "It's important to remember this is still research. The field of uterus transplantation is rapidly evolving, and it's exciting to see what the options may be for women in the future."

The Cleveland hospital said Tuesday that the girl was born in June. The clinic has done five uterus transplants so far and three have been successful, with two women waiting to attempt pregnancy with new wombs. In all, the clinic aims to enroll 10 women in its study.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceohiotransplantbabyu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Replica handgun found at scene of fatal 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Palmdale boy's reported drowning death under investigation
CA OKs health benefits to immigrants who are in country illegally
15-year-old suspect arrested in Fontana double stabbing
12th measles case reported in L.A. County
Glendale man sentenced in theft of Marilyn Monroe statue
Standoff ends after chase suspect crashes into Woodland Hills bank
Show More
Woman fired gun after calling DMV wait 'ridiculous'
Curious bear gets brief taste for Brazilian barbecue
1 wounded in officer-involved shooting at Marine Corps Air Station Tustin
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
California Senate approves clean drinking water fund
More TOP STORIES News