space

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches New Shepard rocket mission

EMBED <>More Videos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS-15 lifts off

VAN HORN, Texas -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin launched another version of his New Shepard mission Wednesday in the remote west Texas landscape.

Mission NS-15 was slightly delayed but eventually launched without any big hitches from the Blue Origin facility north of Van Horn, Texas. A planned hold was performed less than a half-hour before the scheduled launch while stand-in astronauts tested capsule entry and communications.

While the stand-in astronauts cleared the craft, the NS-15 capsule was not empty once it launched.

"Mannequin Skywalker" is on board along with more than 25,000 postcards from a non-profit group dedicated to inspiring youth to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers. The mannequin has been used in previous tests by the company.

RELATED: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches New Shepard rocket mission

The capsule separated from the rocket moments after launch, and a trio of parachutes aided in its return to the surface after the rocket landed in a control descent nearby.

The launch was the first since NS-14 took off in January, spending a little more than 10 minutes in the air and reaching an altitude of 350,000 feet.

The launches are part of Blue Origin's plans to send crews into space.
The capsule features six seats, according to NASA Spaceflight.

A look back at previous Blue Origin launches
EMBED More News Videos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' company, Blue Origin, is taking another step toward sending crews into space.



The mission is the latest in a series of plans from Bezos, who revealed in 2019 a project to colonize the moon.

"We're going to build a road to space," Bezos said at the time, adding that he doesn't know how the colonies would be built but there are "certain gates, certain precursors" that would need to be established to ultimately meet that goal and Blue Origin was going to lead the way.

EMBED More News Videos

The capsule and rocket thrusted into the sky over west Texas Thursday before both returned to the surface in another test of Jeff Bezos' space company's efforts to launch crewed mi



RELATED: Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos unveils plans for space colonization

SEE ALSO: Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO, will be succeeded by Andy Jassy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencetexasrocket launchrockettravelastronautspacescience
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPACE
NASA to attempt 1st powered helicopter flight on Mars
UAE names its first female astronaut
US Space Force field command to be located at LA military base
Zodiacal light, super pink moon and more events in April
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
What does it mean if you've had the J&J vaccine?
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82
39 fully vaccinated people get COVID in NorCal county. Doctors explain
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay
Former girlfriend of Tom Hanks' son alleges 'pattern' of abuse in lawsuit
LAUSD welcomes back second and third graders to campus
Show More
Expert blames George Floyd's death on heart rhythm problem: LIVE COVERAGE
Kristin Smart case: DA discusses arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores
Texas DACA recipient now stuck in Mexico away from family
LIVE: CDC advisers discuss how to handle J&J vaccine going forward
How bad is the toxic-waste dump off SoCal's shores?
More TOP STORIES News