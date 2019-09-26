Science

Caltech receives $750 million donation for climate research from billionaire couple

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A $750 million donation from billionaires Stewart and Lynda Resnick will be made to the California Institute of Technology for climate and environmental research.

The Resnicks, owners of The Wonderful Company, will make the announcement Thursday, in what is the second-largest donation to a U.S. university and the largest for environmental sustainability research.

The donation seeks to confront urgent issues in environmental sustainability, including combating climate change.

"In order to comprehensively manage the climate crisis, we need breakthrough innovations, the kind that will only be possible through significant investment in university research," Stewart Resnick said in a statement.

The money will go toward studying a wide range of sustainability initiatives and constructing a research center, the Resnick Sustainability Resource Center, on the campus.

Money will be used to support research, such as developing electricity infrastructure, identifying the biggest impacts of climate change and mitigation efforts and studying biosphere engineering.

It is not the first time the Resnicks have given to the school. A $30 million donation from the Resnicks a decade ago helped establish the Resnick Sustainability Institute, according to the school.

The pledge comes as millions of young people participated in an international protest last week, demanding action on climate change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencepasadenalos angeles countymoneyu.s. & worldresearchclimate changedonations
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EB 10 Fwy. shut down in West Covina after crash leaves 1 dead
Teen dies just over a week after attack at Moreno Valley school
Whistleblower complaint at center of Trump probe released; Acting intel boss to speak
Person-of-interest sought in hit-and-run that killed 2 in South LA
Authorities seize hundreds of animals from Lake Forest reptile rescue
Mother faults Democratic donor Ed Buck in son's overdose death
2nd arrest made in connection to death of rapper Mac Miller
Show More
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at LAX
Biden addresses Trump impeachment inquiry on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
High Intensity Activated Crosswalk installed near La Brea Tar Pits
LA County registers highest number of hate crimes in 10 years, report says
Texas boy, 8, beaten unconscious in school bathroom: parents
More TOP STORIES News