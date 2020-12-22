VIDEO: AIR7 HD captures rare 'Christmas star' over LA as Jupiter, Saturn align

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8968457" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stargazers gathered at the Griffith Observatory for a chance at getting a glimpse of the "great conjunction."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're a stargazer, you were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle Monday night.The two biggest planets - Jupiter and Saturn - aligned in the night sky, appearing closer than they have in centuries.The pair appeared like a double planet, a phenomenon astronomers call "the great conjunction," but the two gas giants are still 456 million miles apart.This phenomenon has also been dubbed a "Christmas Star" in reference to the celestial light that guided the three wise men to Jesus in the Christian Bible's nativity story.AIR7 HD captured the rare sight, and you could even see Saturn's rings.Dozens gathered at the Griffith Observatory as well to catch a glimpse of the celestial site that hasn't been seen since the Middle Ages.The next time this happens again will be in 2080.