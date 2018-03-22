SCIENCE

Did NASA's Opportunity rover photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?

EMBED </>More Videos

A report to the Mutual UFO Network suggests the Opportunity rover on Mars captured a photo of an 'alien skeleton.' (KTRK)

MARS --
Did NASA capture images of an "alien skeleton'" on Mars?

A space enthusiast in Waxahachie, Texas says he believes a group of apparent rocks is actually the skull and spine of a possible Martian.

That is according to a report filed with the Mutual UFO Network, which investigates UFO sightings in the United States and beyond.

The alleged skeleton was photographed by the Opportunity rover on Feb. 1, 2018 in Perseverance Valley, on the west rim of Mars' Endeavour Crater.

The person who submitted the report says a 3-D image reveals the bone detail of a spine.

NASA is celebrating the Opportunity's 14th year of exploration on Mars this year. It is the longest-working Mars rover in the organization's history.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencespacenasamarsu.s. & worldbuzzworthybody foundparanormalufo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
SoCal seeing record warm ocean temps this summer
Here's why you shouldn't flush your contact lenses
Perseid meteor shower to peak in sky overnight
Dr. Lucy Jones issues warning about carbon emissions
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket
More Science
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News