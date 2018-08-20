SCIENCE

Don't flush those contact lenses! Experts say it adds to pollution in the ocean

EMBED </>More Videos

If you flush your contact lenses down the toilet, experts say you're helping pollute the ocean!

By John Clark
How do you dispose of your contact lenses?

Researchers said if you're doing it the wrong way, you could be contributing to plastic pollution -- adding to the debris in rivers, lake and oceans.

MORE: FDA approves light-adaptive contact lenses that act as sunglasses
EMBED More News Videos

The FDA has approved contact lenses with light-adaptive technology that will be available next year.



Scientists at Arizona State University found 15-20 percent of contact lens wearers flush their lenses down the sink or toilet.

"This is a pretty large number," said Charles Rolsky, an ASU Ph.D. student who presented results of a new nationwide study on Sunday.

Rolsky said considering about 45 million people in the U.S. alone wear contact lenses, that amounts to 1.8-3.36 billion lenses flushed per year.

MORE: How to avoid eye infections from contact lenses
EMBED More News Videos

Millions of Americans wear contact lenses to correct their vision, but if they're not cared for properly, they can cause some serious eye infections.


"(That's) about 20-23 metric tons of wastewater-borne plastics annually," he said.

The researchers said the biodegradability of the lenses is unclear because of the unusual plastics used in them.

It's the first nationwide study on the environmental impact of contact lenses, a $2.7 billion industry in the U.S.

The ASU researchers are calling on contact lens manufacturers to provide product packaging information on how to safely dispose of the lenses, and for consumers to simply discard their lenses in the trash instead of putting them down the drain.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceoceanspollutionenvironmentplastic
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
Perseid meteor shower to peak in sky overnight
Dr. Lucy Jones issues warning about carbon emissions
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket
Stinky 'corpse flower' expected to bloom in San Marino
More Science
Top Stories
New questions raised on ICE arrest of IE man driving pregnant wife to hospital
710 Fwy lanes closing for construction in Commerce, Vernon, East LA
Measles warning issued in Santa Monica
Officials to release possible motive for Watts family killings
Motorcyclist killed in 91 Freeway crash in Anaheim
Body found in Montecito ID'd as missing LA County fire captain
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Lyft driver shot in LA with riders in car
Show More
Knife attack in Barcelona 'being treated as a terrorist act'
Public seeks assurances after Malibu park shooting
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
Man shot to death near Colton house party
VIDEO: Dad, son drive through inferno in Glacier National Park
More News