nasa

House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday

An asteroid the size of a house will pass the Earth Wednesday, eventually reaching a distance closer to Earth than the moon, according to AccuWeather.

The newly discovered Asteroid 2020 GH2 will pass within the orbit of the moon, about 223,000 miles away. It's between 43 and 70 feet wide.

NASA's asteroid watch regularly monitors the sky to watch out for astronomical objects that may pose a danger to hitting Earth.

The asteroid, discovered April 11, does not pose a risk to the planet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathernasau.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
'Houston, we've had a problem': Remembering Apollo 13 at 50
Astronaut says spouse falsely accused her of crime in space
Astronauts read stories to kids from the Space Station
Video shows dark side of the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom pessimistic about return of 'mass gatherings' amid COVID-19
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
WATCH TODAY: Garcetti to announce plans on scaling back 'safer-at-home' orders
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Whittier residents say homeless encampment is COVID-19 hazard
Coronavirus: OC health officials express cautious optimism
Show More
Suspect arrested for setting homeless man on fire in OC
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 670 new COVID-19 cases
High school student creates website to help fight against COVID-19
Newsom unveils plan for easing restrictions amid COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19: Lancaster poppy fields livestreamed amid closure
More TOP STORIES News