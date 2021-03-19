Glowing waves: Bioluminescence captured on camera along Laguna Beach shores

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6126804" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Glowing dolphins were captured on video gliding through bioluminescent waves in Newport Beach.

What is bioluminescence? Expert explains the phenomenon, which was captured on video last week at Newport Beach in Orange County.

SURF'S UP! Surfers were seen catching glowing bioluminescent waves off San Clemente and San Diego coasts.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The waves off our coast are turning neon blue from bioluminescence again!Video taken in Laguna Beach Wednesday night shows the spectacular sight.The footage was sent to Eyewitness News by viewers Mark Girardeau and Patrick Coyne.The glowing blue hue is from bioluminescence, a semi-regular occurrence, when tiny organisms such as plankton get stirred up and give off this light.We saw a lot of it last spring, up and down the coast. But it's hard to predict, so we can't say if this year will be the same.