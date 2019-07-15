Science

Mars could be habitable with new tech, scientists say

Scientists may have uncovered a way to make Mars livable for humans.

A new study published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy puts forward the idea of using an insulating material called silica aerogel.

The substance could be used to build domes or biospheres to block radiation, control temperatures and still allow for photosynthesis.

Scientists at NASA's jet propulsion lab in Pasadena, California said Mars is the most habitable planet in our solar system besides Earth.

Silica aerogel is known for being incredibly insulating.

It protected the electronic instruments on the Mars Spirit and Opportunity rovers from extreme temperature shifts.

They plan to test the material here on Earth in places like Antarctica.
