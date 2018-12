Anyone else see this interesting cloud feature? We saw it here at the office. #cawx pic.twitter.com/nc8xdZ5jj4 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 20, 2018

From Los Angeles to the Bay Area, people have reported seeing a mysterious light in the sky Wednesday night.It's not clear what the light was. A meteor? Space junk?One possible explanation is that a NASA Soyuz crew ship was scheduled to be riding back to Earth - although they were to land in Kazakhstan.There was a rocket launch planned Wednesday night at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Santa Barbara, but the company said that launch was scrubbed and did not happen.A planned Space X launch Wednesday was also scrubbed.