It's not clear what the light was. A meteor? Space junk?
One possible explanation is that a NASA Soyuz crew ship was scheduled to be riding back to Earth - although they were to land in Kazakhstan.
There was a rocket launch planned Wednesday night at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Santa Barbara, but the company said that launch was scrubbed and did not happen.
A planned Space X launch Wednesday was also scrubbed.
