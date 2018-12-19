SCIENCE

Mysterious light seen in the sky from LA to Bay Area

Many people reported seeing a mysterious light in the sky over the Bay Area.

From Los Angeles to the Bay Area, people have reported seeing a mysterious light in the sky Wednesday night.

It's not clear what the light was. A meteor? Space junk?

One possible explanation is that a NASA Soyuz crew ship was scheduled to be riding back to Earth - although they were to land in Kazakhstan.

There was a rocket launch planned Wednesday night at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Santa Barbara, but the company said that launch was scrubbed and did not happen.

A planned Space X launch Wednesday was also scrubbed.

