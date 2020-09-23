Science

NASA announces plan to send woman to the moon by 2024

NASA has some big plans for 2024, and they involve another moon mission.

NASA announced a $28 billion plan to send the first woman to the moon as part of its Artemis program.

The trip would mark the first time humans would land on the moon since 1972 and would be the third Artemis mission.

Artemis I will launch in 2021 with two test flights around the moon without astronauts. Artemis II will launch in 2023 with astronauts on board, and Artemis III will bring astronauts back to the moon's surface in 2024.



Artemis III would be for scientific discovery, economic benefits and inspiration for a new generation of explorers, NASA told CNN.

As part of the mission, astronauts will spend almost a week collecting samples and conducting experiments. One of the Artemis astronauts who may be part of the next crew to go to the moon is microbiologist and University of North Carolina alumna Zena Cardman.

The Artemis missions are the foundation of development for the Artemis Base Camp, which would allow for long-term moon exploration missions.

In December 2017, President Donald Trump signed Space Policy Directive 1, which called for NASA to send humans to the Moon for "long-term exploration and use" and missions to other planets.

RELATED:
Life on Venus? Phosphine hints at signs of life in planet's clouds
EMBED More News Videos

Astronomers have found a potential sign of life high in the atmosphere of neighboring Venus: hints there may be bizarre microbes living in the sulfuric acid-laden clouds of the hothouse planet.


NASA delays new astronaut class reveal until 2021 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what it takes to be hired as a NASA astronaut.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasamoonastronautu.s. & worldmoonwalkspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lack of resources, old-growth forest helped Bobcat Fire spread
Gyms reopen after Riverside County moves into red tier
3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Rancho Cucamonga
NFL legend Gale Sayers dies at 77
Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
Disneyland officials urge state to let park reopen
Lawsuit accuses Ed Sheeran of stealing from Marvin Gaye hit
Show More
Widow can't get tax refund until she proves husband's death
Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US
Mountain lion sighting has Calif. neighborhood on edge
Pres. Trump says new TikTok headquarters could land in Texas
Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand
More TOP STORIES News