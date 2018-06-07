MARS

NASA finds more evidence that Mars could have once supported life

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA's Curiosity rover had identified "tough" organic molecules containing carbon and hydrogen in three-billion-year-old rocks in Mars' Gale Crater, the latest evidence that the Red Planet could have once supported life. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

Two recent discoveries from Mars - one from the surface and one in the atmosphere - are the latest evidence that the Red Planet could have once supported life, according to NASA.

The space agency announced Thursday that its Curiosity rover had uncovered "tough" organic molecules preserved in three-billion-year-old rocks in the planet's Gale Crater, which is believed to have once contained a shallow lake.

The molecules contain carbon and hydrogen (two of the so-called building blocks of life) and could potentially include oxygen, nitrogen and other elements, leaving open the possibility that microorganisms once populated our planetary neighbor and might still exist there.

Though those molecules are commonly associated with organic life, NASA conceded that they could have been produced through other means.



In addition to the organic molecules, NASA also identified seasonal variations in the amount of methane in Mars' atmosphere.

While water-rock chemistry might have produced those variations, NASA said it "cannot rule out the possibility of biological origins." Most of Earth's atmospheric methane comes from animal and plant life and the environment itself.

Both the atmospheric methane and the preserved carbon have inspired confidence that NASA's forthcoming Mars 2020 rover and the European Space Agency's ExoMars rover could uncover additional evidence for ancient life on the Red Planet.

"With these new findings, Mars is telling us to stay the course and keep searching for evidence of life," Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, said in a news release. "I'm confident that our ongoing and planned missions will unlock even more breathtaking discoveries on the Red Planet."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencespacenasatechnologymarsu.s. & world
MARS
Rockets destined for Mars being 3D printed by Inglewood company
Stargazers check out closeness of Mars at Griffith Observatory
NASA launches InSight lander to Mars from Vandenberg AFB
NASA just hours away from mission to Mars launch
More mars
SCIENCE
SoCal seeing record warm ocean temps this summer
Here's why you shouldn't flush your contact lenses
Perseid meteor shower to peak in sky overnight
Dr. Lucy Jones issues warning about carbon emissions
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket
More Science
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News