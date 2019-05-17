Science

Planet-hunter CubeSat photographs Los Angeles, 'City of Stars,' from space

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A small planet-hunting satellite has captured Los Angeles at night, and it certainly is a "City of Stars."

The pictures are from March 29.

The bright spot left of center is Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers were hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks for a 13-inning game that night.

NASA had the CubeSat ASTERIA take the images to explore its capabilities at measuring small changes in a star's brightness, something that could indicate that a planet is orbiting the star.
