Neil Armstrong's small Ohio hometown celebrates special connection to moon landing

WAPAKONETA, Ohio -- As the nation celebrates the 50 year anniversary of the moon landing, one little town in northwest Ohio is celebrating its special connection to the Apollo 11 mission.
Tucked away in Wapakoneta, Ohio is the childhood home of Neil Armstrong.
"Everyone that comes have been really gracious. Because it is a private residence, of course, we don't have guests come in normally and visit the interior of the house. But they're always welcome to take pictures and to look at the outside," said Karen Tullis, who owns the home.
"A small town having a connection with something global. Wapakoneta is just under 10,000 people in the population," said executive director of the Armstrong Air and Space, Museum Dante Centuori.
The community is excited and proud that Neil Armstrong calls the small town his hometown.
"This is the early wing of Neil Armstrong. This sort of explains his childhood, sort of his fascination with aviation. Where did it come from," said exhibit specialist at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum, Logan Rex.
This is actually where Neil Armstrong was born. It was in a farmhouse at his grandparents' house.
"He was born on the family farm which is still in the Armstrong family today," said administrator of Auglaize County Historical Society, Rachel Barber. "And this farm is just southwest of town."
Neil went to high school and attended church there as well.
He, most famously, worked at the local drugstore, Rhine & Brading, for 40 cents an hour, earning money for his $9 an hour flight lessons just south of town.
Of course he is also known for earning his pilot's license before he got his driver's license.
RELATED: Neil Armstrong's famous "one small step" quote explained
"Ohio has a really rich legacy with aerospace, going right back to the Wright brothers," Centuori said. "25 astronauts and counting were either born in Ohio or consider an Ohio town their hometown, and when you consider that two of those astronauts are John Glenn and Neil Armstrong, you know, that's a nice group."
"This is the big story that we have to tell, and nobody else is gonna tell it if we don't do it," Barber said. "It's so wonderful that we have in our community these aspects of the built environment that help us tell our story."
"It's just a special opportunity to be able to have something and preserve it for history, and then to be able to share it with the whole world," Tullis said.
This weekend, Wapakoneta is wrapping up a 10 day Moon Festival to celebrate Neil Armstrong's legacy.
This year is especially big for the 50th anniversary, but they celebrate the moon landing every year.
MORE COVERAGE:
Debunking 1969 moon landing myths and conspiracy theories
Unearthed NASA footage shows Apollo 11 crew training in lunar lander and 'vomit comet'
Who walked on the moon? A look back at the Apollo moonwalkers
INTERACTIVE: From Houston to the Moon - Apollo 11 landing's 50th anniversary
Neil Armstrong's small Ohio hometown celebrates special connection to moon landing
NEIL ARMSTRONG
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News