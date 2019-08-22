Science

New images detail deterioration of Titanic wreckage

New images of the Titanic wreckage site show that parts of the boat seem to be deteriorating rapidly.

The high resolution video was taken earlier this month during an expedition.

It was the first manned submersible dive to the site in 14 years.

While parts of the wreckage were in surprisingly good condition, other features of the boat had been lost to the sea.

The RMS Titanic has been underwater for more than 100 years, lying 12,000 feet at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencetitanicoceansu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooter still on the loose after deputy shot in Lancaster
LAPD bodycam video: Officer takes down woman at Chatsworth mobile park
8-year-old boy returns to CA from Syria to treat his rare disease
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Stanton
OC man arrested in beating of baby son found with meth in system
Ontario woman's suicide notes detail plan to kill her 2 daughters: police
19-year-old bit by rattlesnake outside Norco home
Show More
Riverside shuts down large-scale homeless encampment
SoCal Edison to reduce amount of branches near electric wires
Daughter of hit-and-run victim in South LA urges driver to step forward
Mexico court rules two people can legally use cocaine
Suspect arrested in South L.A. double murder, authorities say
More TOP STORIES News