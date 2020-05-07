New strain of coronavirus? Doctor explains "mutant coronavirus" headline

"It's not actually a new strain," she said. "When you have a virus such as the one we have now, it's common for the DNA to mutate. That's expected."
Baldwin went on to say one bit of good news is that this mutation does not appear to be more lethal.
