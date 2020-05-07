New strain of coronavirus? Doctor explains "mutant coronavirus" headline

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6158224" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The state is ramping up a program to identify people who are potentially exposed to the coronavirus but are unaware of it.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There have been news reports about a "mutant coronavirus" that appears to be more contagious that prior versions. We asked Dr. Angela Baldwin, medical journalist for ABC News, to explain."It's not actually a new strain," she said. "When you have a virus such as the one we have now, it's common for the DNA to mutate. That's expected."Baldwin went on to say one bit of good news is that this mutation does not appear to be more lethal.