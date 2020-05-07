Science

New strain of coronavirus? Doctor explains "mutant coronavirus" headline

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There have been news reports about a "mutant coronavirus" that appears to be more contagious that prior versions. We asked Dr. Angela Baldwin, medical journalist for ABC News, to explain.

"It's not actually a new strain," she said. "When you have a virus such as the one we have now, it's common for the DNA to mutate. That's expected."

Baldwin went on to say one bit of good news is that this mutation does not appear to be more lethal.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

MORE HEADLINES:

Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall

FDA approves coronavirus vaccine's next phase in clinical trial

Army of contact tracers in California seek to stomp out coronavirus

EMBED More News Videos

The state is ramping up a program to identify people who are potentially exposed to the coronavirus but are unaware of it.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
SoCal doctor discusses new symptoms related to COVID-19
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to reveal new rules for CA businesses to reopen
OC restaurant to reopen for dine-in service in defiance of statewide order
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
FDA approves coronavirus vaccine to start wider testing
Army of contact tracers in CA seek to stomp out COVID-19
McDonald's employees shot over coronavirus restrictions: Police
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
Detained immigrant from LA with COVID-19 dies in custody
4-alarm fire rips through vacant Santa Ana church
More TOP STORIES News