EMBED >More News Videos Learn more about coronavirus symptoms and other helpful information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Alpaca named Tyson has helped scientists discover a tiny particle that can neutralize the novel coronavirus.Alpacas do not get sick from COVID-19 like humans do. But when they have an infection, Alpacas produce nanobodies, which are fragments of antibodies.Swedish scientists discovered one nanobody that Tyson generated in response to COVID-19 that has the potential to be used for treatment. It's called TY1, in honor of Tyson.Testing will now begin to see if it can be used in anti-viral treatments for COVID-19.