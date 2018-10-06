SCIENCE

Pennies from heaven? Michigan man's doorstop is a meteorite worth a $100K fortune

EMBED </>More Videos

David Mazurek recently got a rock he'd been using as a doorstop examined after seeing reports that meteorite pieces sell for thousands of dollars.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --
A Michigan man is about to turn his doorstop into $100,000.

That's because it turns out his doorstop is actually a meteorite.

David Mazurek recently got the rock examined after seeing reports that meteorite pieces sell for thousands of dollars.

Scientists checked it out and determined the 23-pound hunk of iron and nickel is the sixth largest meteorite ever found in Michigan.

Mazurek said the man he bought his farm from 30 years ago told him the meteorite landed on the property in the 1930s.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencemeteorspacebuzzworthynatureMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
World's second largest meteorite discovered
Hundreds gather to watch Perseid Meteor Shower in Oakland
SCIENCE
Van Nuys company VNTANA can turn you into a hologram
SpaceX to announce who is its 1st private moon flight passenger
SoCal seeing record warm ocean temps this summer
Here's why you shouldn't flush your contact lenses
More Science
Top Stories
LA deputies search Malibu Canyon for burglary suspect
West LA shooting leaves two victims wounded; suspects sought
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice
'The Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson dies at 76
Man sought as person of interest after wife is killed in Carson
LA deputies share experience of helping woman stranded in Lancaster road
Powerful waves threaten homes in Long Beach
Suspects with 2 toddlers in car arrested following chase in San Gabriel Valley
Show More
Current Supreme Court justices: See who now sits on the highest court
Montserrat Caballe, Spanish opera singer, dies at 85
Large waves cause flooding concern in Long Beach
Dodgers take 2-0 NLDS lead with win over Braves
OC school aide arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse
More News