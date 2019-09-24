Planet Venus could have been habitable 3 billion years ago, NASA says

A spectacular space find points towards life on another planet.
NASA scientists presented a study that Venus could have been a habitable planet two or three billion years ago with a climate that supported water.
Researchers revealed images that show Venus, the hottest planet in our solar system, looking very similar to planet Earth.
They said something happened that caused a dramatic shift to 80% of the climate causing it to have an average temperature of 462 degrees.
