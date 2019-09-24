Science

Planet Venus could have been habitable 3 billion years ago, NASA says

By ABC7.com staff
A spectacular space find points towards life on another planet.

NASA scientists presented a study that Venus could have been a habitable planet two or three billion years ago with a climate that supported water.

Researchers revealed images that show Venus, the hottest planet in our solar system, looking very similar to planet Earth.

They said something happened that caused a dramatic shift to 80% of the climate causing it to have an average temperature of 462 degrees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasaspacescience
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
SoCal Edison considering shutting off power to 90K customers
Costco adding self-serve checkout across SoCal
Kamala Harris makes campaign stops at Wiltern, Guelaguetza
California halts prison gang peacemaking effort
Firefighters rescue 3 dogs from burning home in Lake Elsinore
Submarine found in Pacific with $165M in cocaine, Coast Guard says
Show More
Realtor attacked by man at open house in Encino: Video
Disney CEO's new book sheds light on how to be chief executive
Pilot program may change how firefighters combat wildfires in SoCal
SB 605 Fwy. reopens in Avocado Heights after tanker truck crash
Proposal calls for ban on flavored tobacco in unincorporated areas of LA County
More TOP STORIES News