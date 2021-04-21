Science

Glowing waves: Playful dog splashes around in blue bioluminescent waters in Newport Beach

EMBED <>More Videos

Playful dog splashes around in bioluminescent waters off Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The electric blue waves are back in SoCal!

Video from Newport Beach shows a man and his dog enjoying the bioluminescent waters.

The phenomena occurs when millions of tiny organisms such as plankton get disturbed.

This is the second time the blue waves have been spotted this year. We saw the brilliant blue waters in March in the Laguna Beach area.



RELATED | Laguna Beach waves glow blue from bioluminescence
EMBED More News Videos

The waves off our coast are turning blue again! Bioluminescent waves are lighting up the waters off Laguna Beach.



VIDEO | Dolphins glow as they swim in bioluminescent waves in Newport Beach
EMBED More News Videos

Glowing dolphins were captured on video gliding through bioluminescent waves in Newport Beach.



RELATED | What is bioluminescence? Expert explains the phenomenon
EMBED More News Videos

What is bioluminescence? Expert explains the phenomenon, which was captured on video last week at Newport Beach in Orange County.



VIDEO | Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves of SoCal coasts
EMBED More News Videos

SURF'S UP! Surfers were seen catching glowing bioluminescent waves off San Clemente and San Diego coasts.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceorange countynewport beachbeachescaught on videonatureoceanscaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder, manslaughter
14-year-old OC girl with special needs missing for 5 days
Streets remain calm as SoCal reacts to Chauvin verdict
Migrant boys, 7 and 13, rescued from Rio Grande
George Floyd's family calls verdict a victory: 'We won'
LA supervisors vote to return Bruce's Beach to owners' descendants
Riverside student accepted to 15 schools, including 5 in Ivy League
Show More
Biden after Chauvin verdict: 'We can't stop here'
Before Oscar Sunday, LA's Union Station starred in many films
Lincoln Heights brush fire halted at 5 acres
5 CA counties change reopening tiers
Reactions pour in after guilty verdict in George Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News