u.s. & world

Samsung's space selfie phone crash-lands in Michigan couple's yard

A Michigan couple had a near-miss when a pseudo-satellite plunged back down to Earth and landed on their property.

The couple, Nancy and Dan Welke, heard a crash outside of their home and discovered a piece of Samsung machinery that had come from miles above.

The high-tech contraption had been launched the previous week using a high-altitude balloon system. It propelled the Samsung phone to the stratosphere before it came back to Earth, landing in Michigan.

It's not the first time Michigan residents have worried about space junk. Just last year, a Chinese space station re-entered the atmosphere and at one point was tracking for a potential landing in Michigan. It ultimately hit the Pacific Ocean, which happens frequently with falling space junk.

According to NOAA, a few hundred pieces of space debris re-enter the atmosphere every year, though the vast majority of them burn up or land in the ocean.

This week's incident was different, though, in that Samsung wanted their balloon to come back down to Earth -- it just got away from them.

The company said in a statement that "weather conditions resulted in an early soft landing in a selected rural area," adding: "We regret any inconvenience this may have caused."

Nobody was injured in the landing, and the gear has since been retrieved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencemichigansamsungtechnologyu.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Man battling cancer wins $200K heading to last round of chemo
John Conyers, longest serving black congressman, dies at 90
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
Trump administration banning US flights to all Cuban cities but Havana
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegations of inappropriate relationships
Over 300K SCE customers under consideration for power shufoffs
Tick Fire containment increases ahead of more strong winds
Crews continue battling Kincade Fire as evacuations grow
Red flag warnings return to SoCal Sunday evening
Driver sought in violent Silver Lake crash caught on video
Man battling cancer wins $200K heading to last round of chemo
Show More
Chargers break 3-game losing streak with win against Bears
John Conyers, longest serving black congressman, dies at 90
Rams defeat winless Bengals 24-10 in abroad game
IE officer fired after bodycam video shows deadly shooting
Deadly shooting in Irvine leads police on manhunt
More TOP STORIES News