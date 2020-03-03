Science

EPA calculator helps shrink your carbon footprint through daily habit changes

Our daily routines may be leaving a bigger carbon footprint than we think, but reducing our carbon footprint means changing our habits and change is hard. However, making small changes to our habits can make a big difference for the planet.

That's where the EPA's carbon calculator comes in. It adds up all our little choices to help us see the amount of carbon we personally put into the atmosphere.

Take recycling for example. May times we may throw things away without rinsing them out, and if we make that choice all the time the average person would help create 692 lbs. of carbon annually.

When it comes to gas and electricity, turning up the heat may seem like a comfortable choice but adding an extra layer of clothing is much more environmentally friendly.

Also washing your clothes with cold water as opposed to hot water still cleans them just as well.

Another point to be more conscious of is leaving your computer on all night. The EPA calculator suggests setting up power management to turn your computer off automatically.

Each of these power-reducing tips can save 9115 lbs. of CO2 each year, not to mention over $70 a month in utility bills.

The carbon calculator also shows that when you reduce your driving by even 10% below average, you can reduce your carbon footprint by over 1100 lbs. of CO2.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceenvironmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Norco wildfire burns 100 acres after erupting in dry river bottom
Super Tuesday: CA voters to cast ballot in reshaped presidential field
How to find the nearest polling place on Super Tuesday
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
Sheriff: 8 deputies took unauthorized photos of Kobe Bryant crash site
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Sanders' rise
Incumbent Jackie Lacey faces 2 challengers in race for LA County DA
Show More
LA Metro not changing cleaning practices amid coronavirus concerns
1 killed, another injured after violent crash during chase in OC
VIDEO: LA DA's husband pulls gun on BLM protesters
LA Metro, Lyft offering free rides to the polls on Election Day
Federal Reserve cuts benchmark rate by half-point
More TOP STORIES News