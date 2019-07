If you're a fan of fireworks, you might want to check out this show in space.The Hubble telescope is capturing amazing colors from a cosmic fireworks show coming from 7,500 light years away.The source is the double star system named Eta Carinae. The fireworks-like show started back in the 1840s when the system went through a massive outburst, named "the great eruption," making it one of the brightest stars in Earth's sky at the time.