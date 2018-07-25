SCIENCE

SpaceX launches 10 communications satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base

EMBED </>More Videos

Ten more satellites for Iridium Communications have been successfully launched into orbit. (KABC)

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. --
Ten more satellites for Iridium Communications have been successfully launched into orbit.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, at 4:39 a.m. Wednesday and released the satellites about an hour later.

It was the seventh launch in Iridium's $3 billion campaign to replace its entire fleet of globe-circling satellites and brought the number in orbit to 65. One more launch will increase the number to 75, including 66 operational satellites and nine spares.

SpaceX says that despite challenging weather and sea conditions, the Falcon's first stage successfully returned to Earth and landed on a "droneship" stationed in the Pacific Ocean south of Vandenberg.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenasaSpaceXcaliforniarocket launchelon muskspaceSanta Barbara County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
12-mile-wide body of water found beneath Martian landscape
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
Seismologist Lucy Jones debunks earthquake myths
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
More Science
Top Stories
Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Idyllwild; arson suspected
US, EU agree to resolve US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Catalina plane crash: 3 injured after small plane goes off runway
Trump's Walk of Fame star destroyed; suspect turns self in
Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019
Tape reveals Trump discussing Playboy hush payment
Group of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
VIDEO: Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Show More
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
In the Neighborhood: Leslie Sykes says Compton shaped who she is
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
VIDEO: Officer pins 10-year-old boy to ground during father's arrest
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold for $522M jackpot in San Jose
More News