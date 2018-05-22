SCIENCE

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with commercial satellites

EMBED </>More Videos

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a pair of U.S.-German science satellites and five commercial communications satellites blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Tuesday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a pair of U.S.-German science satellites and five commercial communications satellites blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Tuesday.

The rocket was successfully launched at 12:47 a.m. and headed toward the South Pole.

Its upper stage deployed the research satellites minutes after reaching orbit. The satellites for Iridium Communications' next-generation fleet were released in a process completed a little more than an hour after liftoff.



The Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment-Follow On mission, called GRACE-FO for short, will track movement of water across Earth.

"GRACE was really a revolutionary mission for us understanding the water cycle and how the climate behaves and the trends which are taking place over the last 10 or 15 years," Frank Webb, GRACE-FO project scientist, told a pre-launch press conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenasaSpaceXcaliforniarocket launchelon muskspaceHawthorneLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
SoCal seeing record warm ocean temps this summer
Here's why you shouldn't flush your contact lenses
Perseid meteor shower to peak in sky overnight
Dr. Lucy Jones issues warning about carbon emissions
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket
More Science
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News