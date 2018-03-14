STEPHEN HAWKING

'May you keep flying like superman in microgravity' NASA and more react to Stephen Hawking's death

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC's Molly Hunter reports on the warm tributes to renowned physicist Stephen Hawking. (Markus Schreiber/AP Photo)

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has passed away at age 76. After the world learned the news, everyone from fellow scientists to the CEO of Google to Oscar-nominated actors took to social media to honor Hawking's legacy.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencestephen hawkingu.s. & worldcelebrity deathsobituary
STEPHEN HAWKING
Inspiring quotes: Stephen Hawking in his own words
Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76, family says
'Theory of Everything' delves into Steven Hawking's life
WATCH: Stephen Hawking's #IceBucketChallenge video
More stephen hawking
SCIENCE
SoCal seeing record warm ocean temps this summer
Here's why you shouldn't flush your contact lenses
Perseid meteor shower to peak in sky overnight
Dr. Lucy Jones issues warning about carbon emissions
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket
More Science
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News