A so-called corpse flower known for the rotten stench it releases when flowering is expected to bloom soon at the Huntington Library in San Marino.The Huntington says the plant nicknamed "Li'l Stinker" has plumped up in the last few days and is likely to bloom this week.The sixth corpse flower to date at the San Marino institution is currently around 44 inches tall, which is smaller than the previous bloom on Aug. 23, 2014.A specialist says the blooms usually last for 24 hours.The Huntington says there were around 50 visitors circling around the plant on Monday.The research and educational institution houses rare books, art collections and botanical gardens.