Students at Mid Wilshire girls school watch inspiring all-female spacewalk

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A history-making moment unfolded high above the Earth's surface as two women embarked in the first all-female spacewalk.Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir had a mission to replace equipment on the International Space Station.Meanwhile back on Earth, students from the Girls Academic Leadership Academy in Mid Wilshire gathered at 4 a.m. Friday to witness history together. The students felt inspired by the first-of-its-kind mission."It's really cool. I mean we usually just hear about guys in space," said Britany Hansten, a senior. "And we see just men in the media. It's really cool seeing someone with the same gender as me being out there in space and doing something so great. Just something that I could just imagine but now like I think it can be possible."The accomplishments are big steps for the space program and giants leaps for women everywhere."I think this is very important," said Sofia Cante, a 13-year-old student. "I will remember this and hopefully it'll be my motivation to reach my goals.""There's no reason to be scared anymore," said Hansten. "We are doing it, men are doing it, anyone can do it. Anything really is just possible if you set your mind to it."