SHARKS

Dangerous sharks: These are the three species to look out for

EMBED </>More Videos

Any shark six feet or longer could potentially pose a threat to a human. These are three of the species to look out for, according to AccuWeather. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)

When it comes to sharks, the general rule is that any species six feet or longer can pose a real threat to humans. While dozens of different shark species meet that size guideline, these are three of the most dangerous shark species, according to AccuWeather:

  • Great white sharks can grow to be up to 20 feet long, making them the largest predatory shark.
  • Tiger sharks can grow to be up to 17 feet long and have a reputation for eating everything.
  • Bull sharks can grow up to be 12 feet long. Though they are on the relatively smaller side, they are especially dangerous because they are known to be aggressive and often live close to the shore.
Related Topics:
scienceu.s. & worldaccuweatherwild animalssharksanimalssummerbeaches
SHARKS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
VIDEO: Thieves steal shark from aquarium using stroller
VIDEO: Dana Point beachgoers help shark back into water
Cal State Long Beach hosts Shark Week event
VIDEO: Shark feasts on dead whale off OC coast
More sharks
SCIENCE
Here's why you shouldn't flush your contact lenses
Perseid meteor shower to peak in sky overnight
Dr. Lucy Jones issues warning about carbon emissions
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket
Stinky 'corpse flower' expected to bloom in San Marino
More Science
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News