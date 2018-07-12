SCIENCE

Oklahoma Aquarium giving away chance to dive into a tank of bull sharks

EMBED </>More Videos

The Oklahoma Aquarium is home to the world's largest collection of bull sharks, and this summer they're letting a human get up close and personal with the animals. (Oklahoma Aquarium/Handout photo)

Danny Clemens
JENKS, Okla. --
The Oklahoma Aquarium is home to the world's largest collection of bull sharks, and they're about to let a human get up close and personal with the animals.

It's all part of their Dive With the Bull Sharks contest, which affords one shark lover the chance to dive into the tank that houses the aquarium's 10 bull sharks.

The winner will get an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the aquarium, where he or she will don a protective 45-pound, $6,000 chain mail suit and a GoPro camera to document the dive. Scuba-certified aquarium staffers will accompany the winner into the tank, which the aquarium said has never before been open to a member of the public.

Bull sharks can grow to be nearly 12 feet long and weigh 500 pounds in some cases. They're found in tropical and temperate waters around the world and can survive in both saltwater and freshwater environments. They're known to be one of the more aggressive shark species, and they snack on fish, dolphins and even other sharks, according to National Geographic.

In order to qualify for the dive, entrants must be at least 18 years old and be open-water certified.

Interest in the contest has been high, with more than 500 entries in the first 24 hours, according to an Oklahoma Aquarium spokesperson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencesharksu.s. & worldfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingOklahoma
SCIENCE
Here's why you shouldn't flush your contact lenses
Perseid meteor shower to peak in sky overnight
Dr. Lucy Jones issues warning about carbon emissions
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket
Stinky 'corpse flower' expected to bloom in San Marino
More Science
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News