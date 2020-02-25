Science

Monkeyface prickleback fish could be the 'new white meat,' study says

IRVINE, Calif. -- The veggie-loving monkeyface prickleback fish could be the "new white meat," according to biologists at the University of California-Irvine.

Researchers say the funny looking fish that dwells in tidepools off the West Coast of the United States could be the secret to human survival amid rising global temperatures.

According to a study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the fish whose scientific name is Cebidichthys violaceus has a digestive system similar to that of humans. It's also among just 5 percent of the 30,000 fish species that are vegetarian.

Donovan German, associate professor of ecology & evolutionary biology, and his colleague, Joseph Heras, wanted to figure out how the monkeyface prickleback survives on a food source containing a low level of lipids, which they say are essential for all living beings. So, the team sequenced and assembled a high-quality genome for the fish.

"We found that the monkeyface prickleback's digestive system is excellent at breaking down starch, which we anticipated," said German. "But we also learned it has adapted to be very efficient at breaking down lipids, even though lipids comprise just five percent of the algae's composition. It is a compelling example of what we call 'digestive specialization' in the genome."

The monkeyface prickleback can live on land for up to 37 straight hours, thanks to its ability to breathe above water. In the past decade, it has become a culinary delicacy.

"The taste is actually delicate and mild," said German.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecaliforniafoodfishoceansglobal warmingu.s. & worldstudyclimate change
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School shelters in place amid nearby police standoff in Granada Hills
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
VIDEO: Elderly man attacked while collecting cans in Bay Area
Attempted murder suspect in custody after chase, standoff in Panorama City
Ionescu is 1st in NCAA to get 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, 1,000 rebounds
Kobe Bryant murals in LA: Here's how to find them
CA lawmakers want to limit development fees on new homes
Show More
Chinese officers practice 'coronavirus victim' takedown
Crackdown on immigrants who use public benefits takes effect
Student arrested for social media threat against Long Beach school
MAC Cosmetics releasing another Selena makeup collection
Weinstein hospitalized with chest pains ahead of jail transfer
More TOP STORIES News