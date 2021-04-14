UC Santa Barbara team studying massive toxic-waste dump on SoCal ocean floor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of researchers, led by a University of California Santa Barbara professor, has been studying a dump site on the ocean floor off the Southern California coast.They have found thousands of barrels of toxic industrial waste.They first explored the site using underwater cameras and robotic vehicles a decade ago.Since then they have been analyzing it and have found high levels of DDT, which was once commonly used as an insecticide but has largely been banned because it is so harmful.