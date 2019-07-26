Science

Meteor spotted blazing over Massachusetts, Rhode Island

A meteor was seen blazing across the night sky over Leominster, Massachusetts and Newport, Rhode Island.

Surveillance cameras caught the sight Wednesday night and videos were posted online.

A meteorologist says the streaking light was a meteor and reports of seeing it were as far south as Maryland and New York City.

The meteorologist says the rock is part of a meteor shower that peaks about this time each year, around July 28, and the shower is active until the end of August.
