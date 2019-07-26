Meteor spotted blazing over Massachusetts, Rhode Island

A meteor was seen blazing across the night sky over Leominster, Massachusetts and Newport, Rhode Island.Surveillance cameras caught the sight Wednesday night and videos were posted online.A meteorologist says the streaking light was a meteor and reports of seeing it were as far south as Maryland and New York City.The meteorologist says the rock is part of a meteor shower that peaks about this time each year, around July 28, and the shower is active until the end of August.