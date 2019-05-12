Scooter rider hit by car after allegedly running red light in downtown L.A.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were injured when a car slammed into a motorized scooter in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

The crash happened at 3rd Street and Broadway Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles police said the scooter rider was crossing the street outside of an intersection. The person who was riding the scooter was determined to be at fault, according to authorities.

A witness said the scooter rider ran a red light and was then struck by the vehicle. That car had a rideshare company sticker in its windshield, but it's unclear if the driver was on duty at the time of the accident.

Both people who were injured were transported to local hospitals.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.
