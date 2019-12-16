Scoped rifles, thousands of rounds of ammunition among cache of weapons seized in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects were arrested after a massive stash and guns, including scoped rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition, were seized in Riverside, authorities said.

Officers with the Riverside Police Department were conducting a probation search in the 3300 block of Pachappa Hill Thursday where they were Jason Earl Glaser and Carlos Uribe were contacted.

Glaser had an outstanding felony warrant for being in possession of a fire arm, according to authorities. A firearm and several boxes of ammunition were found inside Glaser's home during the search. A half-pound of suspected methamphetamine was discovered inside Uribe's vehicle.

After obtaining a search warrant for Uribe's home in the 12300 block of Road Runner Ridge, authorities seized an additional 32 firearms, including 20 rifles, some of which were equipped with scopes, and 12 handguns. The cache of seized weapons also included AR-15s, an AK-47 Mini and thousands of rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

Both suspects were booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on various weapons and narcotics violations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riversideriverside countyillegal drugsweaponssearchillegal firearmguns
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert canceled: San Jose girl found safe, father arrested
Suspect injured after chase, deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino
Carson shooting leaves girl and woman dead, authorities say
Las Posadas celebration to kick off at Olvera Street
Kaiser mental health workers strike across California
Community reels from on-duty death of search and rescue crew member
SoCal braces for wind chills, plummeting temperatures
Show More
ATEEZ IN LA: Popular K-pop group causes frenzy in Toluca Lake
Supreme Court won't revive homeless camping ban
San Pedro crash: Woman hurt after car goes off cliff, bursts into flames
School resource officer fired after video shows him slamming 11-year-old boy
El Monte High football team returns home after winning state football championship
More TOP STORIES News