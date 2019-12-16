Scoped rifles, thousands of rounds of ammunition among cache of weapons seized in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects were arrested after a massive stash and guns, including scoped rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition, were seized in Riverside, authorities said.Officers with the Riverside Police Department were conducting a probation search in the 3300 block of Pachappa Hill Thursday where they were Jason Earl Glaser and Carlos Uribe were contacted.Glaser had an outstanding felony warrant for being in possession of a fire arm, according to authorities. A firearm and several boxes of ammunition were found inside Glaser's home during the search. A half-pound of suspected methamphetamine was discovered inside Uribe's vehicle.After obtaining a search warrant for Uribe's home in the 12300 block of Road Runner Ridge, authorities seized an additional 32 firearms, including 20 rifles, some of which were equipped with scopes, and 12 handguns. The cache of seized weapons also included AR-15s, an AK-47 Mini and thousands of rounds of ammunition, authorities said.Both suspects were booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on various weapons and narcotics violations.