Lightning Complex Fire

SCU Lightning Complex fire surpasses LNU Complex as 2nd largest in CA history, burning 339,968 acres across Bay Area

339,968 acres is almost as large as the entire city of Los Angeles and roughly 11 San Franciscos.
By Alex Meier
SAN FRANCISCO -- The SCU Lightning Complex has become one of the largest wildfires in California history, second only to a complex that scorched NorCal in 2018, according to CAL FIRE records. The LNU Lightning Complex now ranks third.

The SCU Lightning Complex had burned more than 339,968 acres across Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties and is only 10% contained, as of Saturday evening. The LNU Lightning Complex follows after, burning 325,128 acres in the North Bay, leaving four dead and hundreds of buildings destroyed.

For comparison, 339,968 acres, or approximately 531 square miles, is larger than the entire city of Los Angeles, roughly 11 San Franciscos and 2.8 times the size of Lake Tahoe.

VIDEO: Video shows terrifying escape through flames of LNU Lightning Complex fires
EMBED More News Videos

As if the call to evacuate wasn't scary enough, the road out was harrowing. One evacuee in Winters, Calif. recorded this as he drove through the fire while evacuating.



That's the size of 13 and a half Disney Worlds and 679 Disneylands.

The complex could house 257,550 football fields or 1,100,647 Olympic swimming pools.

VIDEO: Most destructive California wildfires in history
EMBED More News Videos

These are the five most destructive wildfires in California history when measured by the number of structures destroyed.



The two fires only rival 2018's Mendocino Complex, which burned more than 459,000 acres in Colusa, Lake, Mendocino and Glenn counties. That fire destroyed 280 buildings and claimed the life of one person.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscocalifornianapafirewildfirecal fireabc7 originalslightning complex fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Staggering photos show NorCal fires' devastation
1,214-mile smoke plume from CA wildfires visible from space
Fires burn area larger than Rhode Island, CAL FIRE says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters rally around SoCal in support of USPS amid challenges
House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays
Rolling blackouts amid renewable energy use, explained
Man accused of sexual assault, luring girls on social media
2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast
Advocates push for support of farmworkers amid pandemic
2.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Huntington Beach
Show More
Political protesters clash in Sunland-Tujunga area
Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
US faces back-to-school laptop shortage
Newsom received full pay despite pay cut promise, report says
COVID-19: How LA County can get off watch list
More TOP STORIES News