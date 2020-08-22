SCU Lightning Complex fire surpasses LNU Complex as 2nd largest in CA history, burning 339,968 acres across Bay Area

The SCU Lightning Complex had burned more than 339,968 acres across Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties and is only 10% contained, as of Saturday evening. The LNU Lightning Complex follows after, burning 325,128 acres in the North Bay, leaving four dead and hundreds of buildings destroyed.
For comparison, 339,968 acres, or approximately 531 square miles, is larger than the entire city of Los Angeles, roughly 11 San Franciscos and 2.8 times the size of Lake Tahoe.
That's the size of 13 and a half Disney Worlds and 679 Disneylands.
The complex could house 257,550 football fields or 1,100,647 Olympic swimming pools.
The two fires only rival 2018's Mendocino Complex, which burned more than 459,000 acres in Colusa, Lake, Mendocino and Glenn counties. That fire destroyed 280 buildings and claimed the life of one person.
