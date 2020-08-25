Scuffle breaks out, unlawful assembly declared after protesters march to LAPD headquarters

A protest over recent police shootings in downtown L.A. turned chaotic Monday night as demonstrators and police clashed.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of protesters marched Monday night to LAPD headquarters over recent police shootings of Black men, including Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The group peacefully walked through light traffic and mostly empty streets before stopping in front of Los Angeles Police Department headquarters where a video projected onto the building played in front of the crowd.

Police officers could be seen walking out in front of the building as the protesters arrived around 10 p.m.
A scuffle broke out between protesters and police Monday night in front of LAPD headquarters in Downtown Los Angeles.


Some protesters were seen tearing down a barricade around 11 p.m. that police had set up earlier.

Around 11:30 p.m., police could be seen scuffling with several protesters as they moved the crowd away from the building.

Police said the gathering was an unlawful assembly.

As the demonstration carried on, more police officers arrived and asked the crowd to disperse. Video captured non-lethal rounds being fired by police into the crowd after ruling the gathering an unlawful assembly.

Dozens of protesters marched Monday night to LAPD headquarters over recent police shootings of Black men, including Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.



Rubber projectiles used during the demonstration littered the front of police headquarters.

It appeared that demonstrators also threw objects at officers. LAPD reported minor injuries to officers and they were treated at the scene.

Police said there were no arrests.
