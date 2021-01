EMBED >More News Videos A 90-pound male mountain lion was captured in the Santa Monica Mountains by wildlife officials, who conducted a health check and fitted a GPS collar on the young cat, park officials said on Tuesday.

MANHATTAN BEACH (KABC) -- Lifeguards came to the rescue of a beached sea turtle in Manhattan Beach on Friday.Los Angeles County lifeguards rushed to the aid of an endangered Pacific ridley sea turtle that was resting on the shoreline.Together with the help of marine animal rescue, they were able to lift the turtle onto a rescue vehicle and transport it to safety.