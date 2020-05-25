Coronavirus

Seal Beach police enforce physical distancing at beach

Police on ATVs were out on patrol in Seal Beach making sure people followed the rules on the sand as the beach was open during the weekend.
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police on ATVs were out on patrol in Seal Beach making sure people followed the rules on the sand as the beach was open during the weekend.

The two-officer team also encouraged beachgoers to keep it moving - active use only. No umbrellas, pop-ups or sunbathing allowed.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and the official start of the city's special beach patrols, which run through Labor Day.

This weekend also marked the reopening of the city's beach parking lots but with capacity reduced by half. Only every other spot is available.

"We want to make sure people remain socially distant while getting in and out of their car. Second, we want to reduce overcrowding in our beach lots, especially since those areas tend to fill up very quickly," said Seal Beach police Sgt. Nick Nicholas.

In addition to patrolling the beach on ATVs, the officers are also out on bike in the downtown business area making sure stores and customers are complying with the new COVID-19 rules for reopening.

"We want to educate them and let them know what the policies are," Seal Beach police officer Victor Ruiz said. "We offer warnings. We're truly seeking voluntary compliance and as a very last resort we can take enforcement actions."

The beach is open from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
