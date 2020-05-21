Seal Beach allows access to beaches on weekends, reopens parking lots

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6040345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amid the coronavirus emergency, people are being urged to limit the time they spend in public. But there are essential items that consumers may have to leave their house for.

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Seal Beach is taking steps toward easing restrictions ahead of Memorial Day weekend by expanding beach hours and reopening beach parking lots.Starting Thursday, the beach will open from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.Beachgoers are still required to stay active. Acceptable activities include walking, running, surfing, paddle boarding, kayaking or swimming. Sunbathing and other passive activities - sitting or lying on the beach - will not be allowed.Setting up tents and umbrellas on the sand is also not permitted.Parking lots opening include the First, Eighth, and 10th Street parking lots, but visitors can only park in every other space to ensure physical distancing. City officials warn parking citations will be issued for violators.The move is part of the city's phase two and phase three of the "Beach in Motion" reopening plan.Seal Beach will also reopen Gum Grove Nature Park on Friday for active use only. Like other recreational areas, visitors will not be allowed to set up a picnic, loiter, sit or stop.It will be open from dawn until dusk, seven days of the week. Parking will be open at both entrances off Avalon Drive and Seal Beach Boulevard at Heron Point.