Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Seal Beach to reopen park, bike path in 3-phase plan

Seal Beach city officials approved a multi-pronged plan to reopen the Gum Grove Nature Park and its bike path beginning Monday.
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Seal Beach City Council has approved a three-part plan to reopen the Gum Grove Nature Park and the city's portion of the San Gabriel River Bicycle Path beginning Monday.

In phase one, the park will resume normal hours from dawn to dusk, Monday through Thursday for active, non-gathering, uses only. Parking lots will reopen at both entrances off Avalon Drive and Seal Beach Blvd at Heron Point.

In phase two, the park will open on weekdays and weekends during daylight hours, and still only for active, non-gathering uses.

In phase three, active and passive use will be permitted.

Officials said the Seal Beach Police Department will enforce the times and requirements of the park re-opening plan.

It is unclear when the final two phases of the city's plan will begin.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessseal beachorange countyhealthcoronavirusparkbikescoronavirus orange county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
South Pasadena restaurants band together.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom provides update on coronavirus response
'COVID toes': What to do if you see red, sore swellings on feet
Danny Trejo helps hands out food boxes in Compton
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Source: Lifeguards searching for former WWE star missing off Venice Beach
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom provides update on coronavirus response
Diners flock to SoCal restaurants open for sit-in services despite state orders
Newsom announces announces pro sports, hair salons may reopen in next few weeks
Investigation continues into downtown LA fire
CA offering relief funds for undocumented immigrants
COVID-19 isn't just a respiratory disease. It hits the whole body
Show More
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
10-year-old child fatally shot in La Puente, authorities say
Joshua Tree partially reopens, though many campsites remain closed
Danny Trejo helps hands out food boxes in Compton
This immunity boosting soup can help your body fight illnesses
More TOP STORIES News