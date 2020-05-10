SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- In Orange County, Seal Beach is reopening Monday with some restrictions.
The city has a four-phase reopening plan.
Beaches will only be open during daylight hours, Monday through Thursday, and only for active use.
People won't be allowed to sit or lie on the beach -- and no gatherings of any kind will be allowed.
The Seal Beach reopening starts at sunrise Monday.
Reopening Orange County: Seal Beach to begin limited reopening Monday
Seal Beach will open the beach for recreational activities starting Monday, but lying on the sand is still not allowed yet.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News