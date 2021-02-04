Search continues for man accused of setting off fireworks inside Target in San Diego County

VISTA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding the man accused of setting off fireworks inside a Target store in San Diego County's Vista.At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the store in the 3100 block of Business Park Drive, where multiple 911 callers reported a possible active shooter inside the store after hearing what sounded like gunshots, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.Numerous other nearby law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and the store was evacuated. There were no injuries.Deputies later found a small trash can laying on its side in a store aisle, as well as several burned and exploded firecrackers scattered all over the floor and inside the trash can.Surveillance footage from the store shows a person walking down the aisle where the trash can was found before a "large flash of light is seen and the suspect runs," the department said.The suspect was described as a man wearing a black cap with a white and blue logo, black sweater with a white undershirt, black pants and black shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black neck gaiter, deputies said.Authorities are investigating whether a similar incident that took place at the Ross Dress for Less store in the 32000 block of Temecula Parkway in Temecula Sunday was related to Tuesday's explosion.Anyone with information on the incident can call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.