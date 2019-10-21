Search continues for man accused of opening fire at deputies in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities continue their search for a man accused of opening fire on sheriff's deputies in Cudahy.The incident occurred when a reckless driving suspect led deputies on a short pursuit Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. in the 5100 block of Santa Ana Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County sheriff's department.Authorities said the driver eventually stopped and got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun and shot at deputies, leading deputies to return fire.No one was struck.The suspect then took off on foot, and a neighborhood was put on lockdown for about five hours, but the suspect was never found.The suspect was described as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build, dark hair and dark clothing. Authorities said he is armed with a gun.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's East L.A. station at (323) 264-4151.