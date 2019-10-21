Search continues for man accused of opening fire at deputies in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities continue their search for a man accused of opening fire on sheriff's deputies in Cudahy.

The incident occurred when a reckless driving suspect led deputies on a short pursuit Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. in the 5100 block of Santa Ana Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County sheriff's department.

Authorities said the driver eventually stopped and got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun and shot at deputies, leading deputies to return fire.

No one was struck.

The suspect then took off on foot, and a neighborhood was put on lockdown for about five hours, but the suspect was never found.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build, dark hair and dark clothing. Authorities said he is armed with a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's East L.A. station at (323) 264-4151.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cudahylos angeles countysearchreckless drivingdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 injured after vehicle shears fire hydrant in Canoga Park
SoCal residents remain on edge amid wildfire-prone conditions
Firefighter falls off roof, continues battling blaze in Sun Valley
Hot temps, wind, low humidity in store for the week in SoCal
Woman sought after deadly hit-and-run crash in North Hills
AIDS Walk LA marches to end stigma, raise awareness in its 35th year
Controlled explosions topple damaged cranes at hotel site: VIDEO
Show More
Candlelight vigil honors girl, 16, fatally stabbed in Exposition Park
Chargers drop third straight game in clash against Titans, 23-20
Ford Theatre hosts free, family-friendly Dia de los Muertos event
Día De Los Muertos altar: Significance behind key component explained
Rams snap skid by beating Falcons 37-10 as Ryan hurts ankle
More TOP STORIES News