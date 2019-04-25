Search discontinued at Corona landfill for remains of 6-month-old Jacsun Manson

Adam Jackson and Kiana Williams were each charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
On Dec. 31, 2018 Jackson and Williams were suspected of stealing a vehicle from a homeless transitional home in Culver City where they were living. They took off with the child inside.
Jackson 34, and Williams, 32, were staying in a South Los Angeles motel with their baby son Jacsun on New Year's Eve. The district attorney's office said the two were using drugs and later found their baby was dead.
The pair allegedly put the boy's body in a suitcase and discarded it in a trash dumpster, the DA's office said.
Investigators searched the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona for weeks before concluding their search.
"We make this decision with a heavy heart after an exhaustive investigation was unable to narrow down the possible location of Jacsun's remains within the landfill to a point that would make continuing the search reasonable," according to a news release from Culver City police.
Jacsun was reported missing on Jan. 25.
Bail for Williams and Jackson remains set at $5 million.
They are scheduled to make a court appearance April 25.