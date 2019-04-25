Search discontinued at Corona landfill for remains of 6-month-old Jacsun Manson

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have discontinued the search for the remains of Jacsun Manson, a 6-month old baby whose parents have been charged in connection with the infant's death.

Adam Jackson and Kiana Williams were each charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

On Dec. 31, 2018 Jackson and Williams were suspected of stealing a vehicle from a homeless transitional home in Culver City where they were living. They took off with the child inside.
EMBED More News Videos

Court documents are revealing chilling details about the final moments of 6-month old Jacsun Manson, whose body was allegedly dumped in the trash by his parents in Culver City.


Jackson 34, and Williams, 32, were staying in a South Los Angeles motel with their baby son Jacsun on New Year's Eve. The district attorney's office said the two were using drugs and later found their baby was dead.

The pair allegedly put the boy's body in a suitcase and discarded it in a trash dumpster, the DA's office said.

Investigators searched the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona for weeks before concluding their search.

"We make this decision with a heavy heart after an exhaustive investigation was unable to narrow down the possible location of Jacsun's remains within the landfill to a point that would make continuing the search reasonable," according to a news release from Culver City police.

Jacsun was reported missing on Jan. 25.

Bail for Williams and Jackson remains set at $5 million.

They are scheduled to make a court appearance April 25.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
culver citylos angeles countychild abusebabyhomicide
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News