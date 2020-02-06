Search ends after boat found empty in Lake Palmdale, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials say the search for a possible missing boater in Lake Palmdale concluded Wednesday evening.

A boat was found empty after authorities responded to a call around 9:45 a.m. The discovery prompted the Los Angeles County Fire Department to request a dive team at the scene, officials said.

According to the Fire Department, the boat had been checked out earlier in the morning. It was towed to shore after being discovered in the middle of the lake.

Divers and a helicopter crew canvassed the area with no luck.


The identity of the missing boater was not immediately known.
