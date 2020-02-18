Man sexually assaults Pepperdine University student in her Malibu apartment, apologizes before running away: Police

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Malibu residents, including the Pepperdine University community, are on high alert after a man allegedly sexually assaulted a Pepperdine student in her apartment.The suspect is accused of entering the unlocked apartment in the 23900 block of Civic Center Way at about 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Detectives say following the attack, the man apologized to the victim before leaving the unit. Authorities believe the suspect may have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.Security images were released of the man, believed to be a transient. He's described as White, about 30 years of age, 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds with blond hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a baseball cap.Authorities are reminding the community to stay vigilant by taking necessary security precautions, be aware of surroundings and try not to venture out alone, especially at night."After this all went out, my roommates and I have a group chat and we were saying how we need to every night make sure that the garage door is completely shut, have all the doors locked and just be more aware of it," said Pepperdine student Hannah Fullman. "Usually, yeah, we'll lock the doors and everything, but now just making it such a priority to always lock the doors and just keep ourselves aware of what's happening at all times."Anyone with information on the case is urged to call detectives at 818-878-1808, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.