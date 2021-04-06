Search continues for CA mother who has been missing for 3 months

The family of 39-year-old Maya Millete is looking for answers. The mother of three from Chula Vista, California, went missing on January 7.
"Please bring her home. We need our sister, the kids. They need her mom. Please," said Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet.
Maya's family told KGTV she filed for divorce from her husband Larry that same day.
The man acknowledged that he and his wife had trouble but says he's facing false allegations and lies surrounding her disappearance.
Meanwhile, the family continues to organize search parties, hang flyers, and even post billboards in a desperate attempt to find Maya.
The Chula Vista Police Department said leads are pouring in, adding that "every resource available is being utilized."
"We understand and recognize the sense of frustration from (Maya's) family and the community with each passing day. We all want answers," the department said in a statement.
Police told KGTV they are also investigating a reported murder for hire plot connected to the case but did not elaborate.