Amber Alert for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell leads crews to North Carolina pond

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. -- A pond in North Carolina is now at the center of the search for a missing 15-month-old girl.Evelyn Mae Boswell was last seen in December 2019, but she was not reported missing until February.An Amber Alert is now active for the young girl. Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said investigators have followed up on over 500 tips. Currently, they are searching a pond north of Wilkesboro, North Carolina.Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell, 18, was charged Tuesday on one count of filing a false report."Every time we talk to her, her story changes," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said.At least some of the information she has given investigators has turned out to be false."We remain committed and continue to do everything possible to find out what happened to Evelyn," Cassidy said. "Our main concern right now is finding Evelyn."Megan Boswell was arrested and is being held in the Sullivan County jail on a $25,000 bond.Megan Boswell's mother, Angela Boswell, is also in the same Tennessee jail.Angela Boswell and her boyfriend, William McCloud, were arrested last week in North Carolina on fugitive warrants unrelated to the toddler's disappearance. Before she was returned to Tennessee, Boswell told the judge she wanted to go home and resolve the situation with her granddaughter, news outlets reported.Angela Boswell, is being held on charges of theft and violating probation in an earlier case.Court documents from Megan Boswell's arraignment Wednesday accuse her of initially telling state investigators that Evelyn Mae was with the child's father, Ethan Perry. But he's serving with the U.S. Army at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and did not have the girl, WJHL-TV reported.Megan Boswell later said her mother took her daughter to a campground in Mendota, Virginia. Authorities then searched multiple campgrounds in that area and found no sign of the girl.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said McCloud and Angela Boswell are "believed to have information" regarding the girl's whereabouts. The agency also said that though the Amber Alert said Evelyn Mae was last seen Dec. 26, they can't be sure of the date because of the mother and grandmother's conflicting accounts.Anyone with information on Evelyn's whereabouts is urged to call (800) TBI-FIND.